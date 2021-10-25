Crew member: Baldwin careful with guns before fatal shooting RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 6:01 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film “Rust” before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he’d been told was safe to use, court records released Sunday show.
Cameraman Reid Russell told a detective that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene Thursday in which he was set to draw his gun while sitting in a church pew and point it at the camera. Russell said he was unsure whether the weapon was checked before it was handed to Baldwin.
