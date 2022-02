Sandra Bernhard has been called revolutionary, brash, witty, groundbreaking and more. After decades in the entertainment business, she’s still all that and more.

Resuming a schedule of live shows around the country this spring, she will be at the Westport Country Playhouse Saturday, March 12 in “Sandra Bernhard: An Evening of Comedy and Music.” Short and sweet (well, maybe not sweet), the show will be one hour, and for mature audiences only.

A pioneer of the one-woman live stage show, and one of the first female comics to rise to the top, Bernhard is well known. Long a forerunner in her life and career, she played the role of one of the first bisexual characters on “Roseanne” in the early 90s. Besides her live shows and acting work, she hosts a radio show, Sandyland, on SiriusXM once a week.

“Sandra Bernard is an icon, trailblazer, musician and comedian extraordinaire. We can’t wait to share this gorgeous cultural live wire with audiences,” said Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director.

Rather than relax, Bernhard kept busy during the pandemic, doing live shows as pandemic restrictions loosened, hosting Sandyland and filming the final season of FX’s “Pose” (which ended in June), in which she played Nurse Judy. “I did pick up dates again last September and October when things were opening up and then they shut down again so it’s been a weird back and forth kind of situation,” she said.

She’s glad to be back in front of live audiences and her Westport show features her at her best — doing observational comedy and music but with a pared-down, intimate feel.

“I’m excited to have a fun Saturday night in front of a live audience,” she said. “I am just coming with my piano player, not a band, so it’s going to be an intimate evening of comedy and commentary and some songs. It’ll be fun.”

Music is integral to her shows and she deftly weaves songs in between her comedic pieces. When she is planning a show, the music can feed off the comedy or vice versa. “Sometimes I will have a piece and I will want to punctuate it with a song,” she said. “Sometimes I will have the song and I go ‘What can I build around this song?’ I come at it from both angles.”

For Bernhard, comedic gold is everywhere. “I get a lot of stuff from just walking around on the streets of New York City, overhearing conversations, observing scenarios or just funny conversations I might have with my girlfriend, my partner,” she said. “We will sort of springboard off each other. I will just jot things down and then elaborate even one line of something that makes me laugh and take it all the way out there.”

With a rampant cancel culture today, she is more careful these days with how far out there she can go though. “Obviously, I am not as audacious as I was 10, 15, 20 years ago. You just can’t be. People will jump all over anything if they misconstrue it as something being politically incorrect,” she said. “I try to keep it personal, anecdotal and find my way in and out of topics that I think are political. When it comes to things like LGBTQ rights, abortion, women’s reproductive rights or women’s rights, I am unapologetic. There’s no wrong side to be on when you’re talking about that — you are either with it or you’re not.”

For tickets or details, visit westportplayhouse.org.