Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 2-8:

May 2: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 85. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 76. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 75. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 73. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 71. Actor Christine Baranski is 69. Singer Angela Bofill is 67. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ″Police Academy”) is 62. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 59. Country singer Ty Herndon is 59. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 59. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 54. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 49. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 45. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 44. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 43. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ″The Office”) is 41. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Singer Lily Allen is 36. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 35. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Summerland”) is 31.

May 3: Actor Alex Cord (“Airwolf”) is 88. Singer Frankie Valli is 87. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 75. Singer Mary Hopkin is 71. Singer Christopher Cross is 70. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 64. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 62. Country singer Shane Minor is 53. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Office”) is 53. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 50. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 50. Country singer Brad Martin is 48. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 46. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 46. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor Dule’ Hill (“Psych,” ″The West Wing”) is 46. Country singer Eric Church is 44. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 43. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 37. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 34. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 26. Rapper Desiigner is 24.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 84. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 77. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 74. Country singer Stella Parton is 72. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 71. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 71. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 70. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 69. Singer Oleta Adams is 68. Country singer Randy Travis is 62. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 60. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 51. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 49. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 46. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 43. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 42. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 40. Rapper Jidenna is 36. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 27. Country singer RaeLynn is 27. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 21.

May 5: Actor Pat Carroll is 94. Actor Michael Murphy is 83. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ″Aliens”) is 81. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 78. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ″Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 77. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 76. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 73. Actor Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 66. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ″Beverly Hills Cop”) is 64. Actor Richard E. Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 64. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 62. Newsman Brian Williams is 62. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 51. Actor Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 48. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 46. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 42. Singer Craig David is 40. Actor Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ″The Tudors”) is 38. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 38. Singer Adele is 33. Singer Chris Brown is 32.

May 6: Singer Bob Seger is 76. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 76. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 75. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 74. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 74. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 73. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 66. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 61. Actor Julianne Phillips is 61. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 61. Actor George Clooney is 60. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 60. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 57. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 56. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 55. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 54. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 50. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 42. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 38. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Rapper Meek Mill is 34. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 28.

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 78. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life To Live,” “Passions”) is 76. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 75. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 75. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 71. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 69. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 62. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 60. Actor Traci Lords is 53. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 51. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 50. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 47. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 35. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 29. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 27.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 81. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 79. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 76. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 73. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 70. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Country musician Billy Burnette is 68. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 68. Actor David Keith is 67. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 66. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 64. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 57. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 57. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 53. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 49. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 46. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 44. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 43. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 38. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 37.