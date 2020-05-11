Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 17-23

May 17: Singer Taj Mahal is 78. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 71. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 67. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 64. Singer Enya is 59. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 58. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 57. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 55. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 55. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” ″He Got Game”) is 54. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 51. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 50. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 50. Singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is 47. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 46. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 46. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Actress Kat Foster (”’Til Death”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 36. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 35. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ″Kim Possible”) is 34. Actress Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 32. Actress Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” ″Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 30.

May 18: Actress Priscilla Pointer (“Dallas,” ″Carrie,” ″Blue Velvet”) is 96. Actor Robert Morse is 89. Actor Dwayne Hickman (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 86. Actress Candice Azzara (“In Her Shoes,” ″Caroline in the City,” ″Rhoda”) is 79. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 78. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 72. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 71. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 70. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ″Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 69. Country singer George Strait is 68. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” ″The Replacement Killers”) is 65. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 60. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 59. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 54. Singer-actress Martika (“Wiseguy”) is 51. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Musician Jack Johnson is 45. Country singer David Nail is 41. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 40. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 38. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 35. Actress Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 24.

May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actor James Fox is 81. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Musician Pete Townshend is 75. Singer-bassist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top is 71. Singer-actress-model Grace Jones is 69. Drummer Phil Rudd (AC/DC) is 66. Actor Steven Ford is 64. Actress Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz,” ″As the World Turns”) is 60. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 58. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 50. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 48. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42. Singer Shooter Jennings is 41. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 37. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 37. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 34. Singer Sam Smith is 28. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 19.

May 20: Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 78. Singer-actress Cher is 74. Actor Dave Thomas (“Grace Under Fire,” ″SCTV”) is 72. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 70. Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 64. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 62. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 61. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 61. Actor John Billingsley (“True Blood,” ″Enterprise”) is 60. Actor Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is 60. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 59. TV personality Ted Allen (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 55. Actress Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 54. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 54. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 48. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 45. Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Singer-actress Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 36. Country singer Jon Pardi is 35.

May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 79. Guitarist Hilton Valentine of The Animals is 77. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 73. Actress Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″Sunset Beach”) is 72. Singer Leo Sayer is 72. Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken is 69. Actor Mr. T is 68. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 65. Actor Judge Reinhold is 63. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 61. Actress Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 54. Actress Fairuza Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet of Airborne Toxic Event is 46. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 46. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 37. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 36. Actor David Ajala (“Black Box”) is 34. Actress Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 33. Country singer Cody Johnson is 33. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 30. Actress Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” "American Dreams”) is 29.

May 22: Actor Michael Constantine (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Room 222″) is 93. Pianist Peter Nero is 86. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 82. Actor Frank Converse is 82. Actress Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” ″Valley of the Dolls”) is 78. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 70. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 65. Singer Morrissey is 61. Actress Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 59. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 59. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 56. Singer Johnny Gill is 54. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Actress Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 53. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 51. Model Naomi Campbell is 50. Actress Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 48. Singer Donell Jones is 47. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 46. Actress A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 46. Actress Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon A Time”) is 42. Singer Vivian Green is 41. Actress Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 41. Actress Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Actress Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 28. Actress Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 21.

May 23: Actress Barbara Barrie is 89. Actress Joan Collins is 87. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 84. Actress Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 75. Country singer Judy Rodman is 69. Comedian Drew Carey is 62. Actress Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 62. Country singer Shelly West is 62. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 60. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 59. Actress Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 55. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 53. Actress Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 52. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 50. Singer Lorenzo is 48. Country singer Brian McComas is 48. Singer Maxwell is 47. Singer Jewel is 46. Actress LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 36. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 34. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 29.