Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 15-21

July 15: Actor Ken Kercheval ("Dallas") is 83. Actor Jan-Michael Vincent is 74. Singer Millie Jackson is 74. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 73. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 72. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 70. Actor Terry O'Quinn ("Lost," ''West Wing," ''Alias") is 66. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 66. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 62. Actor Willie Aames ("Eight Is Enough," ''Charles In Charge") is 58. Model Kim Alexis is 58. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 57. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 57. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 55. Drummer Jason Bonham is 52. Actress Amanda Foreman ("Parenthood," ''Felicity") is 52. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin ("Malcolm and Eddie") is 50. Actor Stan Kirsch (TV's "Highlander") is 50. Actor Reggie Hayes ("Girlfriends") is 49. Actor Jim Rash ("Community") is 47. Actor Scott Foley ("Scandal," ''Felicity") is 46. Actor Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 45. Rapper Jim Jones is 42. Actress Lana Parrilla ("Once Upon a Time," ''Swingtown") is 41. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 41. Actress Laura Benanti ("Law and Order: SVU") is 39. Actor Taylor Kinney ("Chicago Fire") is 37. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 37. Actor Tristan "Mack" Wilds ("90210") is 29. Actor Iain Armitage ("Big Little Lies") is 10.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 79. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 70. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 66. Actress Faye Grant ("Affairs of State") is 61. Dancer Michael Flatley ("Lord of the Dance") is 60. Actress Phoebe Cates is 55. Actor Paul Hipp is 55. Actor Daryl "Chill" Mitchell ("Ed") is 53. Actor Will Ferrell is 51. Actress Rain Pryor ("Head of the Class") is 49. Actor Corey Feldman is 47. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 44. Actress Jayma Mays ("The Millers," ''Glee") is 39. Actress AnnaLynne McCord ("Nip/Tuck") is 31. Actor-singer James Maslow ("Big Time Rush") is 28. Actor Mark Indelicato ("Ugly Betty") is 24. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 22.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 83. Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 83. Guitarist Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group is 79. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 69. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 67. Actor David Hasselhoff is 66. Singer Regina Belle is 55. Country singer Craig Morgan is 54. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 51. Actor Andre Royo ("The Wire") is 50. Actress Bitty Schram ("Monk") is 50. Actor Jason Clarke ("Zero Dark Thirty," ''Dawn of the Planet of the Apes") is 49. Director F. Gary Gray ("Straight Outta Compton," ''Furious 8") is 49. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 47. Country singer Luke Bryan is 42. Actor Eric Winter ("Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay") is 42. Actor Mike Vogel ("Under the Dome," ''The Help") is 39. Actor Tom Cullen ("Downton Abbey") is 33. Actor Brando Eaton ("Dexter") is 32.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven ("Basic Instinct," ''Showgirls") is 80. Singer Brian Auger is 79. Singer Dion is 79. Actor James Brolin is 78. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 77. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 69. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 64. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 60. Actress Elizabeth McGovern ("Downton Abbey") is 57. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 56. Talk-show host/actress Wendy Williams is 54. Actor Vin Diesel is 51. Actor Grant Bowler ("True Blood," ''Ugly Betty") is 50. Rapper M.I.A. is 43. Actress Elsa Pataky ("The Fast and the Furious" films) is 42. Drummer Tony Fagenson of Eve 6 is 40. Actress Kristen Bell is 38. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 36. Actress Priyanka Chopra ("Quantico") is 36. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 35. Actor Chace Crawford ("Gossip Girl") is 33. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 32.

July 19: Singer Vikki Carr is 78. Musician Commander Cody is 74. Actor George Dzundza is 73. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 72. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 71. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 71. Actress Beverly Archer ("Major Dad, "Mama's Family") is 70. Actor Peter Barton ("Sunset Boulevard," ''Burke's Law") is 62. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 58. Actor Campbell Scott is 57. Actor Anthony Edwards ("ER") is 56. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 55. Actress Clea Lewis ("Ellen") is 53. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 47. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 44. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 42. Actress Erin Cummings ("Astronaut Wives Club") is 41. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid ("The Kitchen") is 40. Actor Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us") is 38. Actor Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural," ''Gilmore Girls") is 36. Actor Trai Byers ("Empire," ''Selma") is 35. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday ("Nashville," ''Empire") is 34. Comedian Dustin Ybarra ("Kevin (Probably) Saves the World") is 32.

July 20: Actress Sally Ann Howes ("Chitty Chitty Bang Bang") is 88. Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef is 83. Actress Diana Rigg ("The Avengers") is 80. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 75. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 74. Singer Kim Carnes is 73. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 71. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 66. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 62. Actress Donna Dixon ("Bosom Buddies") is 61. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 60. Country singer Radney Foster is 59. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 52. Actor Reed Diamond ("Judging Amy," ''Homicide: Life on the Street") is 51. Actor Josh Holloway ("Lost") is 49. Singer Vitamin C is 49. Actress Sandra Oh is 47. Actor Omar Epps is 45. Actor Simon Rex is 44. Actress Judy Greer ("The Village," ''Arrested Development") is 43. Actor Charlie Korsmo ("Can't Hardly Wait," ''Hook") is 40. Singer Elliott Yamin ("American Idol") is 40. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 38. Actor John Francis Daley ("Bones," ''Freaks and Geeks") is 33. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough ("Dancing with the Stars") is 30. Actress Billi Bruno ("According to Jim") is 22.

July 21: Movie director Norman Jewison is 92. Actor Leigh Lawson ("Tess") is 75. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 70. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau ("Doonesbury") is 70. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 65. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 61. Actor Matt Mulhern ("Major Dad") is 58. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 49. Actress Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black") is 48. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 48. Country singer Paul Brandt is 46. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 46. Actress Ali Landry is 45. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 41. Actor Justin Bartha ("The Hangover") is 40. Actor Josh Hartnett is 40. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 40. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 40. "American Idol" runner-up Blake Lewis is 37. Drummer Will Berman of MGMT is 36. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 34. Actress Vanessa Lengies ("Stick It," ''American Dreams") is 33.