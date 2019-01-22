Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell ("Murder in the First," ''Babe") is 79. Actor John Witherspoon (TV's "The Boondocks," ''Friday") is 77. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 75. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 73. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 71. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 64. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 64. Actress Mimi Rogers is 63. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 62. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 58. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 58. Actress Tamlyn Tomita (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 56. Actress Bridget Fonda is 55. Actor Alan Cumming ("Spy Kids") is 54. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 51. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 51. Rapper Tricky is 51. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 50. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 50. Actor Josh Randall ("Ed") is 47. Country singer Kevin Denney is 41. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 33. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 33.

Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor ("Risky Business") is 84. Actor Alan Alda is 83. Actress Susan Howard ("Dallas") is 77. Marthe Keller ("Marathon Man") is 74. Actress Barbi Benton is 69. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 60. Singer Sam Phillips is 57. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 56. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 54. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 52. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 51. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 51. Rapper Rakim is 51. Actress Kathryn Morris ("Cold Case") is 50. Humorist Mo Rocca is 50. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 49. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 48. Singer Monifah is 47. Actress Gillian Vigman ("The Hangover" films) is 47. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 46. Actress Terri Conn ("One Life To Live") is 44. Rapper Rick Ross is 42. Singer Joey Fatone of 'N Sync is 42. Actress Angelique Cabral ("Life in Pieces") is 40. Actress Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl") is 40. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 39. Actor Vinny Chhibber ("The Red Line") is 39. Actor Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings") is 38. Rapper J. Cole is 34. Actor Yuri Sardarov ("Chicago Fire") is 31. Actress Ariel Winter ("Modern Family") is 21.

Jan. 29: Actress Katharine Ross is 79. Actor Tom Selleck is 74. Singer Bettye LaVette is 73. Actor Marc Singer is 71. Actress Ann Jillian is 69. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 66. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 66. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 65. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 63. Actress Diane Delano ("The Ellen Show," ''Northern Exposure") is 62. Actress Judy Norton ("The Waltons") is 61. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 60. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 58. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 58. Actor Nicholas Turturro ("NYPD Blue") is 57. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 55. Director-actor Ed Burns is 51. Actor Sam Trammell ("True Blood") is 50. Actress Heather Graham is 49. Actor Sharif Atkins ("White Collar," ''ER") is 44. Actress Sara Gilbert is 44. Actress Kelly Packard ("Baywatch") is 44. Actor Sam Jaeger ("Parenthood") is 42. Former "The View" co-host Jedediah Bila is 40. Actor Andrew Keegan ("Party of Five") is 40. Actor Jason James Richter ("Free Willy") is 39. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 38. Singer Adam Lambert ("American Idol") is 37. Country singer Eric Paslay is 36.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 89. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 82. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 82. Country singer Norma Jean is 81. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 70. Musician Phil Collins is 68. Actor Charles S. Dutton ("Roc") is 68. Actress Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale") is 63. Comedian Brett Butler ("Anger Management," ''Grace Under Fire") is 61. Singer Jody Watley is 60. Actor Wayne Wilderson ("Veep") is 53. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 47. Actor Christian Bale is 45. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 45. Actress Olivia Colman ("The Night Manager") is 45. Singer Josh Kelley is 39. Actor Wilmer Valderrama ("That '70s Show") is 39. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden ("The Real O'Neals") is 33. Actress Kylie Bunbury ("Pitch") is 30. Actor Jake Thomas ("Lizzie McGuire," ''AI") is 29. Actress Danielle Campbell ("The Originals") is 24.

Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 82. Actor Stuart Margolin ("The Rockford Files") is 79. Actress Jessica Walter ("Arrested Development") is 78. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 75. Actor Glynn Turman ("The Wire," ''A Different World") is 73. Actor Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul," ''Breaking Bad") is 72. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 68. Singer Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols is 63. Actor Anthony LaPaglia ("Without a Trace," ''Murder One") is 60. Actress Kelly Lynch is 60. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 58. Actress Paulette Braxton ("The Parkers," ''In The House") is 54. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 53. Actress Minnie Driver is 49. Actress Portia de Rossi ("Arrested Development," ''Ally McBeal") is 46. Comedian Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") is 42. Actress Kerry Washington ("Scandal," ''Ray") is 42. Singer Justin Timberlake is 38. Actor Tyler Ritter ("The McCarthys") is 34. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 32. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford And Sons is 32.

Feb. 1: Actor Stuart Whitman is 91. Singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 85. Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 82. Singer Don Everly of The Everly Brothers is 82. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 80. Actor-writer-director Terry Jones (Monty Python) is 77. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 69. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy ("Lost in Space") is 65. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 63. Actor Linus Roache ("Law and Order") is 55. Keyboardist Dwayne Dupuy of Ricochet is 54. Actress Sherilyn Fenn ("Twin Peaks") is 54. Singer Lisa Marie Presley is 51. Comedian Pauly Shore is 51. Actor Brian Krause ("Charmed") is 50. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 50. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 50. Actor Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," ''Six Feet Under") is 48. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 44. Musician Jason Isbell is 40. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 36. TV personality Lauren Conrad ("The Hills," ''Laguna Beach") is 33. Actress-singer Heather Morris of "Glee" is 32. Singer Harry Styles of One Direction is 25.

Feb. 2: Comedian Tom Smothers is 82. Singer Graham Nash is 77. Actor Bo Hopkins ("American Graffiti," TV's "Dynasty") is 75. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 73. TV chef Ina Garten ("Barefoot Contessa") is 71. Actor Jack McGee ("The McCarthys") is 70. Actor Brent Spiner ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 70. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 70. Model Christie Brinkley is 65. Actor Michael Talbott ("Miami Vice") is 64. Actress Kim Zimmer ("Guiding Light") is 64. Actor Michael T. Weiss ("The Pretender") is 57. Comedian Adam Ferrara ("Rescue Me") is 53. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 53. Actress Jennifer Westfeldt ("Kissing Jessica Stein") is 49. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 47. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 46. Actress Lori Beth Denberg ("The Steve Harvey Show") is 43. Steel guitarist Jesse Siebenberg of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Singer Shakira is 42. Actor Rich Sommer ("Mad Men" Film: "The Devil Wears Prada") is 41. Actress Zosia Mamet ("Girls") is 31.