Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 10-16

Jan. 10: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 86. Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ″Newhart”) is 77. Singer Rod Stewart is 76. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 73. Singer Pat Benatar is 68. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 66. Singer Shawn Colvin is 65. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 62. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 57. Actor Trini Alvarado is 54. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 43. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 42.

Jan. 11: Actor Mitchell Ryan (“Dharma and Greg”) is 87. Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 84. Director Joel Zwick (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 79. Country singer Naomi Judd is 75. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 65. Actor Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 65. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 63. Actor Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 59. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 58. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 53. Singer Mary J. Blige is 50. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 50. Actor Amanda Peet is 49. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (“Heartland,” “Soul Food”) is 48. Actor Aja Naomi King (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 36. Reality star Jason Wahler (“Laguna Beach,” ″The Hills”) is 34. Singer Cody Simpson is 24.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Actor Anthony Andrews is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 70. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 69. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 67. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 64. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 63. Actor Oliver Platt is 61. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 56. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 55. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 54. Model Vendela is 54. Actor Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 53. Actor Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 53. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 51. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 51. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 48. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 48. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 43. Singer Amerie is 41. Actor Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 36. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 28. Singer Ella Henderson is 25.

Jan. 13: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 91. Actor Charlie Brill is 83. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 83. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 78. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 67. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 66. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 61. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” ″Seinfeld”) is 60. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 60. Country singer Trace Adkins is 59. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 57. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 55. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 54. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 53. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 51. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Private Practice ”) is 51. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 49. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 45. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 45. Actor Orlando Bloom is 44. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 40. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 31.

Jan. 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 85. Singer Jack Jones is 83. Actor Faye Dunaway is 80. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 78. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 73. Actor Carl Weathers is 73. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 62. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 58. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 57. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 57. Rapper Slick Rick is 56. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 54. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 54. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 54. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 53. Actor Jason Bateman is 52. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 52. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 47. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 46. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 39. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 39. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 39. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 36. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 31. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 28.

Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 83. Actor Andrea Martin is 74. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 64. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 56. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 56. Actor Chad Lowe is 53. Actor Regina King is 50. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 45. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” ″CSI: New York”) is 43. Rapper Pitbull is 40. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 36. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ″Once Upon A Time”) is 35. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 33. Actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” ″The Descendants”) is 25.

Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 87. Singer Barbara Lynn is 79. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 78. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 77. Country singer Jim Stafford is 77. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 74. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 73. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 71. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 62. Singer Sade is 62. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 62. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 59. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 53. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 50. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 49. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 48. Supermodel Kate Moss is 48. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ″Hamilton”) is 42. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 41. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 40. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 36.