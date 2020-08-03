Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 9-15

In this combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Aug. 9-15, Juanes, from left, arrives at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in his honor on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Justin Theroux attends the launch of New Tiffany and Co. Men's Collection on Oct. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, Viola Davis attends the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Viola Davis attends the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Cara Delevingne attends the STX Films The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future presentation during CinemaCon on March 28, 2017, in Las Vegas, Sebastian Stan attends the "Avengers: Infinity War" fan event in London on April 8, 2018, Halle Berry attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" on May 9, 2019, in New York and Jennifer Lawrence attends the photo call for "Red Sparrow'" in London on Feb. 20, 2018. less In this combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Aug. 9-15, Juanes, from left, arrives at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in his honor on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Justin ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 9-15 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 9-15.

Aug. 9: Actor Cynthia Harris (“Mad About You,” “L.A. Law”) is 86. Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 78. Comedian David Steinberg is 78. Actor Sam Elliott is 76. Singer Barbara Mason is 73. Actor Melanie Griffith is 63. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married...With Children”) is 62. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 61. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 56. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 54. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 52. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ″The Hulk”) is 52. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 50. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Reno 911!”) is 50. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Rapper Mack 10 is 49. Singer Juanes is 48. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″All My Children”) is 48. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 45. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 44. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 37. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″Twilight”) is 35.

Aug. 10: Actor Rhonda Fleming (“Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”) is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 74. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 73. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 71. Singer Patti Austin is 70. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 61. Actor Antonio Banderas is 60. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 57. Singer Neneh Cherry is 56. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 56. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 53. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 52. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is 48. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 46. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ″Reba”) is 41. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 41. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 40. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 40. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210″) is 36. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 33. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 30. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 9.

Aug. 11: Actor-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 95. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 77. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 77. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 55. Actor Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 53. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 52. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 52. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 50. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 47. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 44. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 44. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 41. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 37. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 36. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 35. Rapper Asher Roth is 35. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By The Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 27.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 81. Actor Jennifer Warren is 79. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 71. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 70. Singer Kid Creole is 70. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 66. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 66. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 64. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 64. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 59. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under,” ″Sports Night”) is 55. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 53. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 49. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 49. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 49. Actor Casey Affleck is 45. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 40. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 40. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 32. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 29. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 28. Actor Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ″Murder One”) is 76. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 72. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 61. Actor Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ″Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Actor Debi Mazar is 56. Actor Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 53. Actor Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is 50. Country singer Andy Griggs is 47. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 42. Actor Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 41. Actor Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is 38. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 36. Singer James Morrison is 36. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 21.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 82. Singer David Crosby is 79. Country singer Connie Smith is 79. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 75. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 74. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Actor Susan St. James is 74. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 73. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 72. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 70. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 69. Actor Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” ″227″) is 64. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 61. Singer Sarah Brightman is 60. Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59. Actor Halle Berry is 54. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 52. Actor Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 52. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 52. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Actor Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 48. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 46. Actor Mila Kunis is 37. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 37. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 37. Actor Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 15.

Aug. 15: Actor Abby Dalton (“Falcon Crest”) is 88. Actor Lori Nelson is 87. Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 84. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 78. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 76. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 72. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 71. Actor Tess Harper is 70. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 65. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” ″Heroes”) is 63. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″Cory in the House”) is 62. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 59. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 57. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 53. Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 52. Actor Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is 50. Actor Ben Affleck is 48. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″Species”) is 46. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 42. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 36. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 31. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 31. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 31. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 30. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 30.