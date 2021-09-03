British rapper Dizzee Rascal denies assaulting ex-girlfriend Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 9:35 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — British rapper Dizzee Rascal pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend.
The musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. The Metropolitan Police force has previously reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.