Bottega Veneta gets a Milan reboot, DSquared2 spreads love COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 3:34 p.m.
Models wear creations as part of the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed five off-kilter days of runway show for next season, marked both by a sense of relief that strict pandemic rules were easing but with growing distress over the war in Ukraine.
“This is a very sad moment, and that is why we are trying to bring some love and some peace and harmony,” said designer Dan Caten backstage at DSquared2.