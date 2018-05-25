Bon Iver manager drops out of Wisconsin US House race

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The manager of indie folk band Bon Iver says he is dropping out of the race for a Wisconsin congressional seat currently held by Republican Sean Duffy.

Kyle Frenette made the announcement Friday on his campaign website and social media.

Frenette, of Cheteck, says he wanted to represent the people of Wisconsin's 7th District, but said now is not his time. He said he is withdrawing his candidacy due to "unforeseen circumstances" in his life.

Frenette has managed two-time Grammy winner Bon Iver and founder Justin Vernon since 2007. He was running as a Democrat in the northern Wisconsin district and had raised more than $243,000, according to the latest federal election filing.

Several other Democrats remain in the race. Duffy was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010.