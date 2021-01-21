Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

2. “Blood Heir” by Ilona Andrews (NYLA)

3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

4. “The Scorpions's Tail” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

6. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

7. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

10. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

12. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Embar)

15. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Ppilkey (Scholastic)

16. “Shielding Riley” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

17. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

18. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

19. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

20. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

21. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

22. “The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)

23. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

24. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

25. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)