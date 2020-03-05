Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson ( Crown)

2. “Blindside" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

3. 10. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

5. “Dr. Seuss's ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. “The Warsaw Protocol" by Steve Perry (Minotaur)

8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

9. “The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam's Sons)

11. “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Children's Books)

12. “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+" by Suze Orman (Hay House)

13. “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

14. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (MCD)

15. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum ( Harper)

16. “Go Dog Go!” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

17. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

18. “Coconut Layer Cake Murder" by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

19. “Food Fix" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, Spark)

20. “A Nantucket Affair" by Pamela Kelley (Pamela Kelley)

21. “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

22. “There's No Place Like Space” by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

23. “The Hope of Glory" by Jon Meacham (Convergent)

24. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

25. “Live" by Sadie Robertson and Beth Clark (Thomas Nelson)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index