Audible best-sellers for week ending July 10th

Nonfiction

1. The Space Race: An Audible Original by Colin Brake, Patrick Chapman, Richard Hollingham, Richard Kurti, Sue Nelson, Helen Quigley and Andrew Mark Sewell, narrated by Kate Mulgrew (Audible Originals)

2. The Real Sherlock: An Audible Original by Lucinda Hawksley, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. King of Sting: The Story of Australian Conman Peter Foster: An Audible Original by Justin Armsden, Bronwen Reid and Hamish Macdonald, narrated by Justin Armsden (Audible Original)

4. A Grown-Up Guide to Dinosaurs: An Audible Original by Ben Garrod, narrated by Ben Garrod (Audible Originals)

5. African-American Athletes Who Made History by Louis Moore and The Great Courses, narrated by Louis Moore (Audible Originals)

6. The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now by Thich Nhat Hanh, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini and Gabra Zackman (HarperAudio)

7. In Search of Black History by Bonnie Greer, narrated by Bonnie Greer (Audible Original)

8. White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo and Michael Eric Dyson, narrated by Amy Landon (Beacon Press)

9. A Short Account of the History of Mathematics by W. Rouse Ball, narrated by Tony Shalhoub (Audible Originals)

10. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, narrated by Ibram X. Kendi (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Cuckoo’s Cry: An Audible Original Novella by Caroline Overington, narrated by Aimee Horne (Audible Original)

2. Agent 355 by Marie Benedict, narrated by Emily Rankin (Audible Original)

3. The Roommate: The Cormac Reilly Series, Book 0.7 by Dervla McTiernan, narrated by Aoife McMahon (Audible Original)

4. Silverswift by Natalie Lloyd, narrated by Holly Palance and Imani Parks (Audible Original)

5. Life Ever After by Carla Grauls, narrated by Raúl Castillo, Nana Mensah and Piper Goodeve (Audible Originals)

6. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Hachette Audio)

7. Where the Crawdads Singby Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

8. Season of Storms by Andrzej Sapkowski and translated by David A French, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

9. Diamantine: Weapons and Wielders, Book 2 by Andrew Rowe, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)

10. The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave, narrated by Jessie Buckley (Little, Brown & Company)