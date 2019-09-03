Atwood, Rushdie among Booker Prize finalists

This combination photo shows author Margaret Atwood at 2018 Equality Now's "Make Equality Reality" gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2018, left, and author Salman Rushdie at the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony in New York on Nov. 15, 2017. Atwood’s “The Testaments,” her highly anticipated sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Rushdie’s “Quichotte,” a modern telling of “Don Quixote,” are among six works shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction. This year’s winner will be announced October 14 during a ceremony in London. less This combination photo shows author Margaret Atwood at 2018 Equality Now's "Make Equality Reality" gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2018, left, and author Salman Rushdie at the 68th National Book ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Atwood, Rushdie among Booker Prize finalists 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments," her highly anticipated sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," is among six works shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction.

Other finalists announced Tuesday include Salman Rushdie's "Quichotte," his modern telling of "Don Quixote," and Lucy Ellmann's epic stream-of-consciousness novel "Ducks, Newburyport." The other nominees are Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other," Chigozie Obioma's "An Orchestra of Minorities" and Elif Shafak 's "10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World."

Authors in the running for the prestigious British prize range from the Nigerian Obioma to the Canadian Atwood. Rushdie and Atwood each have won the Booker before.

The winner will be announced Oct. 14 during a ceremony in London.