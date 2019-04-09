At just 14, Marsai Martin is a Hollywood mogul in the making
Lindsey Bahr, Ap Film Writer

This March 27, 2019 photo shows actress Marsai Martin posing in her office, Genius Productions, in Los Angeles. Martin is well on her way to becoming a Hollywood mogul and she’s only 14. Martin has executive produced her first film, “Little,” which arrives in theaters nationwide Friday. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Rebecca Cabage, Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Black-ish" star Marsai Martin is well on her way to becoming a Hollywood mogul and she's only 14. Martin has executive produced her first film, "Little," which arrives in theaters nationwide Friday.
She stars alongside Regina Hall and Issa Rae in the film, which is a modern-day spin on the movie "Big."
Martin pitched the idea to veteran producer Will Packer at age 10. She now has a first-look deal with Universal Pictures and is the youngest executive producer ever.