Artist publishes 100 drawings from Peru's COVID-19 pandemic FRANKLIN BRICEÑO, Associated Press May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 12:02 a.m.
Edilberto Jimenez poses with one of his drawings at his home in San Juan de Lurigancho, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Jimenez compiled in a book his interpretation of the sufferings that Peruvians have endured during the COVID pandemic that has caused a deepening economic crisis and has killed more than 66,000 people in the Andean country.
A drawing by artist Edilberto Jimenez, representing the pandemic is seen at his home in San Juan de Lurigancho, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Jimenez compiled in a book his interpretation of the sufferings that Peruvians have endured during the COVID pandemic that has caused a deepening economic crisis and has killed more than 66,000 people in the Andean country.
Edilberto Jimenez draws at his home in San Juan de Lurigancho, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Jimenez compiled in a book his interpretation of the sufferings that Peruvians have endured during the COVID pandemic that has caused a deepening economic crisis and has killed more than 66,000 people in the Andean country.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — With a pencil and a notebook, artist Edilberto Jiménez walks the streets of Lima and cities in the Andes mountains collecting stories and images about the coronavirus health crisis that has devastated Peru.
Later, in his workshop, he completes the scenes while reading newspapers or watching television news about the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people in his South American homeland.