Anti-racism activists stage demo against Dutch 'Black Pete' ALEKSANDAR FURTULA, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 7:48 a.m.
1 of4 The foreman of action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet, Jerry Afriyie, right, addresses the bystanders during protest against Black Pete, the traditional helper of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Members of the Kick Out Black Pete group have been protesting for a decade against a figure often played by white people in blackface makeup, saying it is a racist caricature. . Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
BREDA, Netherlands (AP) — About 100 anti-racism protesters chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” Saturday at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick.
The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Netherlands by protesters who consider him a racist caricature and supporters who insist he is a harmless children's character.
