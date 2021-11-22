Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 12:59 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
“Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music, met the love and support from all the armies all over the world,” said BTS' RM after the group won their artist of the year for the first time. “This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we would never take this for granted.”