AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown
Young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.
ROME (AP) — Social distancing isn't usually part of the ballroom dancing lexicon. But in an industrial zone on the outskirts of Rome, couples of every age twirl and turn across the dance floor, even through a pandemic, just as ballroom dancers have done for decades around the world.
While much of Italy is in a coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO