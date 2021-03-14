AP PHOTOS: Greek bicentennial show goes on despite pandemic DEREK GATOPOULOS and THANASSIS STAVRAKIS, Associated Press March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 3:40 a.m.
Singers and orchestra of the Greek National Opera perform during the video recording of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Greek soprano Artemis Bogri holding a sword, sings during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Soprano Artemis Bogri wearing a Greek traditional costume prepares with others for the rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Dresser Eleni Laskari, right, adjusts tenor Dimitris Paksoglou's Greek traditional costume before the rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A director instructs the technicians during the video recording of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Greek soprano Artemis Bogri performs during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A cameraman prepares for the video recording of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance at the empty Greek National Opera in Athens, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Singers and the orchestra of the Greek National Opera perform during the video recording of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Singers from the Greek National Opera wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, take a break during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Greek soprano Artemis Bogri sings during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Greek soprano Artemis Bogri poses for the photographer Andreas Simopoulos before a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Eleftheria Stamou dancer of the Greek National Opera Ballet prepares, prior to a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Elpida Skourou, right, speaks with George Hatzopoulos, both dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet before a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Elton Dimrochi holding Elpida Skourou, dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Giannis Mitrakis holding Elpida Skourou, right, and Elena Kekkou, dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Singers and the orchestra of the Greek National Opera perform during the video recording of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Elton Dimrochi dancer of the Greek National Opera Ballet, stretches before a rehearsal of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Actors Marios Panagiotou, left, and Konstantinos Arnokouros speak, during a rehearsal of "The Free Besieged" at the Greek National Theater in Athens, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Actor Konstantinos Arnokouros wearing a face mask, prepares, prior to a rehearsal of "The Free Besieged" at the Greek National Theater in Athens, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Actor Alexandros Mavropoulos, wearing a face mask listens to the instructions by director Thanos Papakonstantinou during a rehearsal of "The Free Besieged" at the Greek National Theater in Athens, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Actress Lena Drossaki stretches during a rehearsal of "The Free Besieged" at the Greek National Theater in Athens, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Actress Lena Drossaki during a rehearsal of "The Free Besieged" at the Greek National Theater in Athens, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
A view of the foyer of the Greek National Opera ahead of the video recording of "Despo-Greek Dances" Opera and dance performance in Athens, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dozens of museum exhibitions, theater productions, discussion panels and historical re-enactments were planned in Greece for this year to commemorate the bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, mezzo-soprano Artemis Bogri and her fellow singers stepped onstage in an empty theater to perform the Greek National Opera’s new production of “Despo,” one of the events marking 200 years since the war that resulted in Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation.
Written By
DEREK GATOPOULOS and THANASSIS STAVRAKIS