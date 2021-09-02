ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show The Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 1:44 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital.
The forthcoming album “Voyage," to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981's “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
The Associated Press