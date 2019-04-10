Yahoo to pay $117.5M in latest settlement of massive breach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 200 million people who had sensitive information snatched from their Yahoo accounts will receive two years of free credit-monitoring services and other potential restitution in a legal settlement valued at $117.5 million.

The deal disclosed in documents filed Tuesday revises an earlier agreement that was rejected by U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh. The value of that settlement had been pegged at $50 million, but Koh questioned the calculations.

A more detailed breakdown used in the revised settlement drove up the estimated cost. The money will be paid by Yahoo's current owner, Verizon, and Altaba, a holdover from Yahoo's past.

If approved, the settlement will become part of the financial fallout from digital burglaries that stole personal information from about 3 billion Yahoo accounts in 2013 and 2014.