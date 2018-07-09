Uber poised to make investment in scooter-rental business









































Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 People use a smartphone to unlock Neutron Holdings Inc. LimeBike shared electric scooters on the Embarcadero in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 3, 2018. People use a smartphone to unlock Neutron Holdings Inc. LimeBike shared electric scooters on the Embarcadero in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Image 2 of 11 Livia Looper pushes LimeBike scooters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Neutron Holdings Inc. Livia Looper pushes LimeBike scooters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Neutron Holdings Inc. Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Image 3 of 11 FILE - This June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber's ride-hailing service will give its U.S. passengers and drivers more leeway to pursue claims of sexual misconduct, its latest attempt to reverse its reputation for brushing aside bad behavior. The shift announced Tuesday, May 15, 2018, will allow riders and drivers to file allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment in courts and mediation instead of being locked into an arbitration hearing. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) less FILE - This June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber's ride-hailing service will give its U.S. passengers and drivers more leeway to pursue ... more Photo: Eric Risberg, Associated Press Image 4 of 11 People ride a Uber Technologies Inc. Jump Bike pedal electric bicycle, right, and a Bird Rides Inc. shared electric scooter in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, April 13, 2018. GPS-enabled�scooters�and bicycles are spreading across several major U.S. cities, driven by a wave of venture capital into a handful of companies.�Policymakers are scrambling to find ways to regulate the�great scooter boom of 2018. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg less People ride a Uber Technologies Inc. Jump Bike pedal electric bicycle, right, and a Bird Rides Inc. shared electric scooter in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, April 13, 2018. ... more Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Image 5 of 11 BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 06: Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber and Christoph Keese, CEO Axel Springer ecosystem present the new City Bike Sharing service of UBER called Jump at the 2018 NOAH conference on June 6, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The annual conference brings together established start-ups leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and media. (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images) less BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 06: Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber and Christoph Keese, CEO Axel Springer ecosystem present the new City Bike Sharing service of UBER called Jump at the 2018 NOAH conference on June 6, ... more Photo: Michele Tantussi, Getty Images Image 6 of 11 Jump Bikes, a subsidiary of Uber, submitted an application in June 2018 to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to deploy stand-up scooters. Here's what one looks like. Jump Bikes, a subsidiary of Uber, submitted an application in June 2018 to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to deploy stand-up scooters. Here's what one looks like. Photo: Jump Bikes Image 7 of 11 A Lime scooter parked along Market St. as pedestrians pass, seen on Mon. April 9, 2018, in San Francisco, Calif. A Lime scooter parked along Market St. as pedestrians pass, seen on Mon. April 9, 2018, in San Francisco, Calif. Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle Image 8 of 11 A City of San Francisco Public Works employee loads a Neutron Holdings Inc. LimeBike shared electric scooter onto the back of a truck in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. City officials, eager to do something about the electric scooters issue, are sending cease-and-desist letters and are planning to require permits soon, while impounding any that they say are parked illegally. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg less A City of San Francisco Public Works employee loads a Neutron Holdings Inc. LimeBike shared electric scooter onto the back of a truck in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. City ... more Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Image 9 of 11 A rider checks the status of a LimeBike scooter in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Neutron Holdings Inc. LimeBike is one of a handful of companies that�have spent the last few months sprinkling hundreds of bikes and�electric�scooters around American�cities. They allow�people to unlock the�vehicles with smartphone apps and ride them for as little as $1, leaving them sitting on the sidewalk when they've reached their destination. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg less A rider checks the status of a LimeBike scooter in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Neutron Holdings Inc. LimeBike is one of a handful of companies that�have spent the last few ... more Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Image 10 of 11 This July 3, 2018, photo shows scooters by Lime in Paris. Uber is getting into the scooter-rental business. The ride-hailing company said Monday, July 9, that it is investing in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, California. less This July 3, 2018, photo shows scooters by Lime in Paris. Uber is getting into the scooter-rental business. The ride-hailing company said Monday, July 9, that it is investing in Lime, a startup based in San ... more Photo: Bertrand Combaldieu, AP Image 11 of 11 FILE - This Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. On Monday, July 9, 2018, Uber said it is getting into the scooter-rental business, and is investing in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, California. less FILE - This Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. On Monday, July 9, 2018, Uber said it is getting into the scooter-rental business, and is investing in Lime, a startup ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Uber poised to make investment in scooter-rental business 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

Uber is getting into the scooter-rental business.

The ride-hailing company said Monday that it is investing in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, California.

"Our investment and partnership in Lime is another step towards our vision of becoming a one-stop shop for all your transportation needs," Rachel Holt, an Uber vice president, said in a statement.

Uber will add Lime motorized scooters to the Uber mobile app, giving consumers another option for getting around cities, especially to and from public transit systems, Holt said.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Lime co-founders Toby Sun and Brad Bao wrote in a blog that Uber's "sizable investment" is part of a $335 million fund-raising round led by GV, the venture-capital arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc. They said Alphabet is among several new investors. The money will help Lime expand and develop new products.

According to the company website, customers can rent Lime scooters in more than 70 locations in the U.S. and Europe and leave them parked for the next customer to ride. The company is looking to buy tens of thousands of motorized foot-pedal scooters to expand its reach.

Now Playing:

The scooters aren't without their critics, however, who consider them a nuisance and a hazard to pedestrians. Officials in cities like San Francisco have been torn between promoting cheap and relatively non-polluting transportation and keeping sidewalks safe and clear of clutter.

For Uber, the Lime investment follows its purchase for an undisclosed sum of Jump Bikes, which rents electric bicycles in a half-dozen cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Washington.

San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi aims to turn Uber into the Amazon.com of transportation, a single destination where customers can go to hitch a ride in a car and on other modes of transportation — even buy rides on city buses and subway systems. Uber also has a food-delivery service.

Rival Lyft is looking for new rides too. Last week, it bought part of a company called Motivate that operates Citi Bike and other bike-sharing programs in several major U.S. cities including New York and Chicago. It will rename the business Lyft Bikes. Terms of that deal were not disclosed either.

While the often brightly colored rental bikes are becoming a more common sight in the U.S., they have already gained widespread use in China and parts of Europe.