UK's fired defense secretary furiously denies Huawei leak

LONDON (AP) — Britain's former defense secretary has ferociously denied allegations that he leaked details from private government discussions about Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.

Gavin Williamson was fired late Wednesday by Prime Minister Theresa May, who said she had seen "compelling evidence" that he was behind media reports that the government had agreed to let Huawei participate in some aspects of Britain's new 5G wireless communications network.

Williamson hit back, telling Sky News that the investigation had been a "witch hunt" and claiming he was the victim of a "kangaroo court."

Opposition parties called for a criminal investigation.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said Thursday that the government didn't plan to refer the matter to police, but would "co-operate fully should the police themselves consider that an investigation were necessary."