The Latest: 10th anniversary of Los Angeles rail disaster

Family and friends of those who died or were injured in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago attend a memorial ceremony at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The crash killed 25 and more than 100 were injured after the Metrolink train went through a red signal and hit the freight in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley Investigators believe the engineer was texting. less Family and friends of those who died or were injured in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago attend a memorial ceremony at Union Station in downtown ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP

Claudia Souser, wife of Doyle Souser who died in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago, reads the names of all 25 people who lost their lives, as their daughters ring the Metrolink's bell once for each, at a memorial ceremony at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018. More than 100 were injured after the Metrolink train went through a red signal and hit the freight in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley Investigators believe the engineer was texting. less Claudia Souser, wife of Doyle Souser who died in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago, reads the names of all 25 people who lost their lives, as their ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP

Kelsey Souser and Mackenzie Souser, daughters of Doyle Souser, who died in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago, embrace after ringing the Metrolink's bell 25 times for each person who lost their life at a memorial ceremony at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. More than 100 were injured after the Metrolink train went through a red signal and hit the freight in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley Investigators believe the engineer was texting. less Kelsey Souser and Mackenzie Souser, daughters of Doyle Souser, who died in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago, embrace after ringing the Metrolink's ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP



Photo: Ariel Tu, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: 10th anniversary of Los Angeles rail disaster 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on 10th anniversary of Los Angeles rail disaster (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Relatives of victims marked the 10th anniversary of a disastrous head-on collision of a commuter train and a freight train in Los Angeles.

The gathering Wednesday at Union Station honored the 25 people killed in the crash in the Chatsworth area on Sept. 12, 2008.

More than 100 others were injured after the Metrolink train went through a red signal. Investigators believe the train's engineer, who was killed, was texting at the time.

Daughters of Doyle Souser, who was killed, rang the bell that was aboard Metrolink 111, while Souser's wife Claudia recited the names of all the victims.

An exhibit of safety improvements that include technology known as positive train control and energy-absorbing rail cars is on display.

___

8:08 a.m.

Observances will mark the 10th anniversary of a disastrous head-on collision of a commuter train and a freight train in Los Angeles.

Memorials are planned Wednesday at downtown's Union Station and in the Chatsworth area of the western San Fernando Valley where a Metrolink passenger train and a Union Pacific freight crashed on Sept. 12, 2008.

Twenty-five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after the Metrolink train went through a red signal. Investigators believe the train's engineer, who was killed, was sending text messages at the time.

The Union Station event will include a ringing of the bell that was aboard Metrolink 111 and an exhibit of safety improvements since then that include technology known as positive train control and energy-absorbing rail cars.