Should Amazon be broken up? 'No,' says Amazon executive

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Amazon executive says the online shopping giant isn't too big and shouldn't be broken up, but adds that large companies deserve to be examined.

Amazon and other big tech companies are facing scrutiny from government agencies that are looking into their business practices. In addition, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has called for the breakup of large tech companies like Amazon.

Jeff Wilke, who runs Amazon's retail business and reports to CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, said Wednesday that large corporations deserve scrutiny. He said Amazon's job is building the kind of company that passes that scrutiny.

Wilke made the comments during a meeting with reporters at an Amazon conference in Las Vegas focused on artificial intelligence.