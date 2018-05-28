Parkland parents decry game that simulates school shootings

MIAMI (AP) — An upcoming computer video game that would let players re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills has been condemned as insensitive and inappropriate by the parents of students who were killed during the school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

The game is titled "Active Shooter" and slated for a June 6 release. It's branded as a "SWAT simulator" that lets players choose between being an active shooter terrorizing a school or the responding SWAT team. It was published by the company Acid.

The Miami Herald reports Acid said in a blog post that its game doesn't promote violence and that it might remove the shooter's role.

Ryan Petty, father of a student killed during the Feb. 14 massacre, called for the release to be canceled.