FILE - This April 20, 2011 file photo shows Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, Ore. Marriott International has cleared one of its major hurdles on its journey to acquire rival Starwood and become the world's largest hotel chain. Shareholders in both Marriott and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. approved the $14.41 billion sale Friday, April 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) less