Lithuania warns Russian taxi app could be snooping on users

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian authorities are "strongly" urging consumers, especially public servants, not to install the app of a popular Russian taxi-booking service because it may unlawfully be collecting user data.

Rytis Rainys, head of Lithuania's National Cyber security center, said Tuesday they were running "various tests" of the Yandex Taxi application.

The taxi app's corporate base in Amsterdam, Netherlands, but it is part of Russia's top search-engine company, Yandex. It entered the Lithuanian market Thursday.

The app requires access to microphone, camera and local network, among others.

Aram Sargsyan, Yandex global strategy director, told the BNS news agency the company "processes and stores data of (European Union) users strictly according to EU regulations" — but said it was willing to submit itself to a check.