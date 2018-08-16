Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP
PHOTOS: Testing driverless deliveries

Kroger Co. has chosen a Phoenix suburb as the launching pad for delivering groceries to doorsteps using driverless cars. The U.S. grocer will begin the testing phase of the self-driving service Aug. 16, 2018, at a Fry's supermarket in Scottsdale.

>>>An Auto Club survey finds most Americans have reservations about driverless cars
PHOTOS: Testing driverless deliveries

Kroger Co. has chosen a Phoenix suburb as the launching pad for delivering groceries to doorsteps using driverless cars. The U.S. grocer will begin the testing phase of
Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP
Click through the slideshow to see results of a AAA study that found most Americans fear driverless vehicles. 
Click through the slideshow to see results of a AAA study that found most Americans fear driverless vehicles. 
Photo: HOEP
54 percent of U.S. drivers feel less safe at the prospect of sharing the road with a self-driving vehicle, while 34 percent feel it wouldn't make a difference and 10 percent would feel safer

Source: AAA


Source: AAA
Photo: Tony Avelar, Associated Press
59 percent of U.S. drivers want autonomous vehicle technology in their next car, 25 percent do not and 16 percent are unsure

Source: AAA


Source: AAA
Photo: Eric Risberg, STF
Millennials (70 percent) are the most likely to want the technologies, compared to Generation X (54 percent) and Baby Boomers (51 percent)

Source: AAA


Source: AAA
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Three-quarters (78 percent) of Americans are afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle

Source: AAA


Source: AAA
Photo: Eric Risberg, STF
Baby Boomers (85 percent) are more likely to be afraid than Millennials (73 percent) and Generation X (75 percent) drivers

Source: AAA

Source: AAA
Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press
This undated image provided by The Kroger Co. shows an autonomous vehicle called the R1. Kroger will begin testing grocery deliveries using driverless cars outside of Phoenix. The grocery chain said the project will begin Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Scottsdale, at a Fry's supermarket, which is owned by Kroger. The Toyota Prius will be used for the deliveries, manned by a human to monitor its performance. During phase two in the fall deliveries will be made by the R1 with no human aboard.
Photo: AP
This undated image provided by The Kroger Co. shows an autonomous vehicle called the R1. Kroger will begin testing grocery deliveries using driverless cars outside of Phoenix. The grocery chain said the project will begin Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Scottsdale, at a Fry's supermarket, which is owned by Kroger. The Toyota Prius will be used for the deliveries, manned by a human to monitor its performance. During phase two in the fall deliveries will be made by the R1 with no human aboard. (The Kroger Co. via AP) less
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kroger will begin testing grocery deliveries using driverless cars outside of Phoenix.

The biggest U.S. grocery chain said the project will begin Thursday in Scottsdale at a Fry's supermarket, which is owned by Kroger.

Same-day or next-day delivery orders can be made online or via a mobile app.

The Toyota Prius will be used for the deliveries, manned by a human to monitor its performance. During phase two in the fall, deliveries will be made by a completely autonomous vehicle, called an R1, with no human aboard.

Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, is partnering with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup founded by two engineers who worked on autonomous vehicles at Google.

Technology is about to change up the way you do groceries. Buzz60's Natasha Abellard has the story.

That Google project is called Waymo, which started its own pilot program last month at Walmart stores in Phoenix.