Kroger Co. has chosen a Phoenix suburb as the launching pad for delivering groceries to doorsteps using driverless cars. The U.S. grocer will begin the testing phase of

Kroger Co. has chosen a Phoenix suburb as the launching pad for delivering groceries to doorsteps using driverless cars. The U.S. grocer will begin the testing phase of the self-driving service Aug. 16, 2018, at a Fry’s supermarket in Scottsdale. >>>An Auto Club survey finds most Americans have reservations about driverless cars

Image 2 of 9

Click through the slideshow to see results of a AAA study that found most Americans fear driverless vehicles.

Click through the slideshow to see results of a AAA study that found most Americans fear driverless vehicles.

Photo: HOEP