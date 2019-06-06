Huawei warns US hurting itself with tough tech policy

Guo Ping, deputy Chairman of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, foreground left, shakes hands with Russian President of MTS mobile network operator, Alexei Kornya as Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on visit to Russia this week and is expected to attend Russia's main economic conference in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei says he is hoping the company's animosity with the United States will be resolved and warned that the U.S. will be shooting itself in the foot if it were to shun Chinese technology.

Mika Lauhde, Huawei's vice-president for cybersecurity and privacy, told The Associated Press Thursday that he hopes for a "positive resolution" of the standoff with the U.S. government. He also said the U.S. would be "driving itself into a corner" if it were to sever all ties with Huawei.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against the world's No. 1 network equipment provider and second-largest smartphone maker, arguing that it is legally beholden to the Chinese government, which could use the company's products for cyberespionage.