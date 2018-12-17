Gift Guide: Some tech gadgets that actually fill a real need
Anick Jesdanun, Ap Technology Writer
Updated
FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo customers look at new Apple watches including the Series 4 at an Apple store in New York. The new Apple Watch model, called Series 4, has built-in EKG sensors so you can share detailed heart readings with your doctor without visiting a clinic. Doctors get a PDF file showing the peaks and valleys of your heart rhythm, just as they would with an EKG on paper. less
Photo: Patrick Sison, AP
Photo: Patrick Sison, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, it feels as though tech companies are making products to fill a need that's not really there.
Occasionally, a product breaks though.
The latest Apple Watch, for instance, has several features that will be useful to elderly and less-active people. That includes built-in EKG sensors so you can share detailed heart readings with your doctor without visiting a clinic. The "Series 4" watch starts at $399.
Amazon has a digital video recorder aimed at cable cord-cutters. You can drop your regular cable service, while retaining the ability to time-delay viewing of over-the-air channels. You can watch recordings on your TV, Amazon's Echo Show or an app on the go. The Fire TV Recast starts at $230. You'll want a separate streaming device, starting at $40, for full functionality.