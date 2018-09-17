Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk

In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo British cave expert Vernon Unsworth talks with guests at an event titled the "United as One" in Bangkok, Thailand. Unsworth, who helped rescue soccer players trapped in a Thai cave is suing Elon Musk, alleging that the Tesla CEO falsely accused him of being a pedophile. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Sept. 17, seeks more than $75,000 in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations. less In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo British cave expert Vernon Unsworth talks with guests at an event titled the "United as One" in Bangkok, Thailand. Unsworth, who helped rescue soccer players trapped in a Thai ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP

In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. A British diver who helped rescue soccer players trapped in a Thai cave is suing Musk, alleging that the Tesla CEO falsely accused him of being a pedophile. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Sept. 17, seeks more than $75,000 in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations. less In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. A British diver who helped rescue soccer players trapped in a Thai cave is suing ... more Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP

This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 11, 2018 shows rescue personnel during the rescue operation for members of the "Wild Boars" Thai youth football team inside the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district. The 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave were passed "sleeping" on stretchers through the treacherous passageways, a former Thai Navy SEAL told AFP on July 11, giving the first clear details of an astonishing rescue mission that has captivated the world. less This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 11, 2018 shows rescue personnel during the rescue operation for members of the "Wild Boars" Thai youth football team inside the ... more Photo: HANDOUT;Handout / AFP / Getty Images

This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 11, 2018 shows rescue personnel carrying a member of the "Wild Boars" Thai youth football team on a stretcher during the rescue operation inside the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district. The 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave were passed "sleeping" on stretchers through the treacherous passageways, a former Thai Navy SEAL told AFP on July 11, giving the first clear details of an astonishing rescue mission that has captivated the world. less This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 11, 2018 shows rescue personnel carrying a member of the "Wild Boars" Thai youth football team on a stretcher during the ... more Photo: HANDOUT;Handout / AFP / Getty Images

Volunteers celebrate at a makeshift press centre in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 10, 2018, after the twelve boys and their football coach were rescued. The final five members of a young football team were rescued from a flooded Thai cave on July 10, after spending 18 harrowing days trapped deep inside, completing an astonishing against-the-odds rescue mission that captivated the world. less Volunteers celebrate at a makeshift press centre in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 10, 2018, after the twelve boys and their football coach were rescued. The final five members of a young ... more Photo: YE AUNG THU, AFP/Getty Images

An ambulance exits from the Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 8 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 9, 2018. - Four boys among the group of 13 trapped in a flooded Thai cave for more than a fortnight were rescued on July 8 after surviving a treacherous escape, raising hopes elite divers would also save the others soon. less An ambulance exits from the Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 8 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July ... more Photo: AFP Contributor#AFP

Motorists pass by a billboard displaying a photograph of the Thai children's football team "Wild Boar" and their coach with a message reading "welcome home brothers" in Chiang Rai on July 10, 2018, following their rescue. The final five members of a young football team were rescued from a flooded Thai cave on July 10, after spending 18 harrowing days trapped deep inside, completing an astonishing against-the-odds rescue mission that captivated the world. less Motorists pass by a billboard displaying a photograph of the Thai children's football team "Wild Boar" and their coach with a message reading "welcome home brothers" in Chiang Rai on July 10, 2018, following ... more Photo: TANG CHHIN SOTHY;Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP / Getty Images

This undated photo released via the Thailand Navy SEAL Facebook page on Sunday, July 8, 2018, shows rescuers hands locked with a caption reading "We Thai and the international teams join forces to bring the young Wild Boars home" where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23 in a cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who will need to dive out of the flooded Thai cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, with officials saying Sunday morning that "today is D-Day. less This undated photo released via the Thailand Navy SEAL Facebook page on Sunday, July 8, 2018, shows rescuers hands locked with a caption reading "We Thai and the international teams join forces to bring the ... more Photo: Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People pray to Buddhist monks near the hospital where the boys rescued after being trapped in a nearby cave for nearly two weeks have being brought for observation, in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai on July 9, 2018. Four boys among the group of 13 trapped in a flooded Thai cave for more than a fortnight were rescued on July 8 after surviving a treacherous escape, raising hopes elite divers would also save the others soon. less People pray to Buddhist monks near the hospital where the boys rescued after being trapped in a nearby cave for nearly two weeks have being brought for observation, in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai on ... more Photo: TANG CHHIN SOTHY, AFP/Getty Images

This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 4, 2018 and taken on July 3 shows members of a Thai youth football team (R), some wrapped in portective foil blankets, sitting with a diver (L) inside the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province. The new video released on July 4 filmed in the bowels of a northern Thai cave showed members of a trapped football team laughing as they greet the camera to say they are in good health after their astonishing discovery by divers. less This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 4, 2018 and taken on July 3 shows members of a Thai youth football team (R), some wrapped in portective foil blankets, sitting ... more Photo: HANDOUT, AFP/Getty Images

Thai rescue personnel work to pump water from the Tham Luang cave as rescue operations continue for 12 boys and their coach trapped, at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 4, 2018. A new video released on July 4 filmed in the bowels of a northern Thai cave showed members of a trapped football team laughing as they greet the camera to say they are in good health after their astonishing discovery by divers. less Thai rescue personnel work to pump water from the Tham Luang cave as rescue operations continue for 12 boys and their coach trapped, at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai ... more Photo: YE AUNG THU, AFP/Getty Images

A family member shows a picture of four of the twelve missing boys near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai on July 2, 2018. Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were "found safe" on late July 2, in a miracle rescue after days of painstaking searching by divers. less A family member shows a picture of four of the twelve missing boys near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai on July 2, 2018. Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a ... more Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA, AFP/Getty Images

A technician (C) smiles near the drill site at the entrance of Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on late July 2, 2018, following news of all members of the missing children's football team and their coach were alive. Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were "found safe" late July 2, in a miracle rescue after days of painstaking searching by divers. less A technician (C) smiles near the drill site at the entrance of Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on late July 2, 2018, following news of all members ... more Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA, AFP/Getty Images

This handout photo taken on June 28, 2018 and released by the Royal Thai Navy SEAL on June 29, 2018 shows a team of Royal Thai Navy SEAL divers inspecting the water-filled tunnel in the Tham Luang cave during a rescue operation for the missing children's football team and their coach in Chiang Rai province. A newly-discovered opening to a flooded Thai cave where 12 children and their football coach have been stuck for six days raised hopes for the massive rescue operation for survivors on June 29. less This handout photo taken on June 28, 2018 and released by the Royal Thai Navy SEAL on June 29, 2018 shows a team of Royal Thai Navy SEAL divers inspecting the water-filled tunnel in the Tham Luang cave during a ... more Photo: HANDOUT, AFP/Getty Images

























A British diver who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand is suing Elon Musk, alleging that the Tesla CEO falsely accused him of being a pedophile.

Diver Vernon Unsworth, who lives north of London, contends that Musk made the false allegation on Twitter and then repeated multiple other falsehoods after the dramatic rescue of a dozen youth soccer players and their coach in July.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court Monday seeks more than $75,000 in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

Musk called Unsworth a "pedo" in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers after Unsworth criticized Musk in a July 13 television interview with CNN about the rescue.

Musk and engineers from his rocket company, SpaceX, built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue. The device wasn't used and in the interview, Unsworth called it a "PR stunt" and said it wouldn't have worked to free the boys who were trapped in the flooded cave. He also said Musk "can stick his submarine somewhere where it hurts."

The lawsuit alleges that Musk, apparently angered by Unsworth's remarks, began a campaign to destroy his reputation "by publishing false and heinous accusations of criminality against him to the public."

In a series of tweets July 15, Musk, who personally delivered the submarine to the cave, wrote that he never saw Unsworth and challenged him to show a video of the final rescue. "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it," Musk tweeted. Later on Twitter, Musk wrote "Bet ya a signed dollar it's true."

Later Musk deleted the tweets and apologized after being criticized by shareholders, the lawsuit alleged, stating in a tweet that his words were "spoken in anger" and that the sub was built out of kindness according to specifications from the dive team leader.

But on Aug. 28, Musk tweeted about Unsworth once again, writing: "You don't think it's strange he hasn't sued me? He was offered free legal services." The lawsuit states that with the tweet, Musk sought to tell the average reader that Unsworth's failure to sue at the time was evidence that Unsworth is a pedophile.

Two days after the Aug. 28 tweet, Musk emailed a BuzzFeed News reporter, suggesting that the reporter investigate Unsworth and "stop defending child rapists," according to the lawsuit, which is 65 pages with exhibits.

"He's an old, single white guy from England who's been traveling or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years," Musk wrote, adding that Unsworth moved in Thailand "for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time," according to the lawsuit.

Then in a second email to BuzzFeed, Musk accused Unsworth of being a liar and said he wasn't on the cave dive team.

"Mr. Unsworth is not a pedophile. Mr. Unsworth has never engaged in an act of pedophilia. Mr. Unsworth is not a child rapist," the lawsuit stated, adding that Unsworth has never been married to a minor.

Unsworth has a "significant other" in Thailand, a 40-year-old woman with whom he shares a house, according to the lawsuit. He first started going to Thailand in 2011, where he explored and mapped caves, the documents stated.

The lawsuit explains Unsworth's role in the rescue, saying that on June 23, when the soccer players became trapped, several Thai officials called and asked him to go to the cave as soon as possible. He was the first foreign rescuer to arrive.

He recommended that the Thai government seek help from divers in the United Kingdom, and Unsworth called friend and fellow diver Rob Harper. Harper, who had just returned from exploring Thai caves with Unsworth, brought two other divers, John Volanthen and Rick Stanton, to help with the rescue.

The boys, ages 11-16, were found July 2 by Volanthen and Stanton, according to the lawsuit.

The last soccer player was rescued July 8. "Together with Mr. Unsworth, Mr. Harper, Mr. Volanthen, and Mr. Stanton put together the dive portion of the rescue plan that ultimately saved the boys," the lawsuit stated. It concedes that Unsworth was not involved in the final planning stages of the rescue because he didn't have enough experience to make the dive.

The lawsuit was filed by lawyers led by L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta attorney who has represented plaintiffs in several high-profile libel cases including the family of homicide victim JonBenet Ramsey and security guard Richard Jewel, who was accused in media reports of being a suspect in a 1996 bombing during the Olympics in Atlanta, a crime committed by anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph. The documents said a separate lawsuit would be filed in England.

Unsworth will not do interviews, Wood said, but the attorney said in a statement that Musk's wealth "cannot convert his lies into truth or protect him from accountability for his wrongdoing in a court of law."

Unsworth's British lawyer, Mark Stephens, said that "Twibels (Twitter libels) show that falsehoods by the rich and powerful can circulate round the globe to their 22.5 million followers and to the media before the truth can pull its boots on."

"The truth has now got its boots on and Elon Musk is being brought to account for repeatedly attacking and taunting the good name of an ordinary spelunker: Vernon Unsworth who answered the call and (with others) put his life on the line to help rescue the 13 trapped in the caves in Thailand," he said.

Stephens did not say when Unsworth planned to file a claim in the British courts.

Krisher reported from Detroit. Jill Lawless contributed to this report from London.