China's Huawei reports sales gain despite US sanctions

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Federal Network Agency in Germany issued rules Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019, releasing draft security guidelines for next generation 5G wireless networks that stop short of banning Huawei.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei has reported a double-digit rise in sales despite U.S. sanctions that threaten to disrupt its smartphone and network equipment businesses.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. said Wednesday that its sales rose 24.4% in the first nine months of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion). That was faster than the 23.2% gain reported for the first half.

The Trump administration accused Huawei in May of being a national security risk and imposed curbs on its access to U.S. technology and components including Google's smartphone services.

Washington has delayed enforcement and suggested it might allow sales of some U.S. technology. But Huawei warned earlier it would "face difficulties" in the second half due to uncertainty among customers.