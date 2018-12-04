Charlotte Prodger wins Turner art prize for smartphone video

LONDON (AP) — British artist Charlotte Prodger has won the prestigious Turner Prize for art with a video shot on an iPhone.

Prodger was announced Tuesday as winner of the 25,000 pound ($32,000) prize, which often sparks debate about the value of modern art.

The 44-year-old artist was nominated for two videos, including a meditation on identity and the Scottish landscape Prodger shot over the course of a year on her iPhone.

Jurors praised the way Prodger "explores lived experience as mediated through technologies and histories."

Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize is awarded annually to a U.K.-based artist and helped launch the careers of Damien Hirst and other members of the "Young British Artists" generation,

Previous winners include potter Grayson Perry and "12 Years a Slave" director Steve McQueen.