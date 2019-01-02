California inmate takes unlikely path to freedom: Podcasting

In this Dec. 19, 2018, photo, Earlonne Woods shows recording equipment similar to what he used in San Quentin State Prison to produce his podcasts, during an interview in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man who co-hosted a popular podcast while incarcerated at a California prison will keep working on the show after his recent release.

Walter "Earlonne" Woods co-hosts and co-produces "Ear Hustle ," a podcast launched in 2017 that documents everyday life in San Quentin State Prison. Its roughly 30 episodes have been downloaded a total of 20 million times by fans all over the world.

Woods left the prison at the end of November after California Gov. Jerry Brown commuted his sentence of 31 years to life for attempted armed robbery.

Brown cited Woods' work at "Ear Hustle" and his leadership in helping other inmates during his 21 years behind bars.

Woods has since been hired as a full-time producer for the podcast. He says he'll keep bringing listeners an intimate look at life in prison while also sharing his experiences as a free man.