APNewsBreak: Airbnb agrees to provide host records to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Airbnb Inc. is agreeing to provide Hawaii with records for many of its island hosts as the state tries to track down vacation rental operators who haven't been paying their taxes.

Airbnb and the state Department of Taxation reached the agreement after negotiating the scope of a subpoena sought by the state. First Circuit Court Judge Bert Ayabe approved the deal last week.

Agreement details filed in state Circuit Court say Airbnb will provide the records of 1,000 hosts who received the most revenue from 2016 through 2018.

Airbnb will give the state anonymized data for hosts who had more than $2,000 in annual revenue during those years. The state may then request individual records for these hosts.