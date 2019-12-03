Zscaler: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to be 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $100 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $405 million to $413 million.

Zscaler shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.80, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS