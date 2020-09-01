Zoom, GoGo rise; ScanSource, Tesla fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $8.74 to $147.59.

The world's largest retailer is launching a membership service that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., up $132.59 to $457.69.

The videoconferencing service reported a surge in paying customers that helped it handily beat analysts' second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Eastman Kodak Co., up $1.32 to $7.30

Investment firm D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5.2% stake in the printing systems and software company.

Gogo Inc., up $2.23 to $7.37.

The in-flight internet provider is selling its commercial aviation business to Intelsat for $400 million.

ScanSource, Inc., down $3.29 to $21.40.

The South Carolina-based technology company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Apple Inc., up $5.14 to $134.18.

The company asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla Inc., down $23.27 to $475.05.

The electric vehicle maker announced plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of stock.

Voya Financial, Inc., down 85 cents to $51.06.

The insurance and financial services company postponed the divestment of some of its businesses until the fourth quarter.