Ziopharm: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $2.65. A year ago, they were trading at $4.35.
