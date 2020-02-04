Zimmer: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $320.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.13 billion, or $5.47 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.98 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.45 per share.

Zimmer shares have fallen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBH