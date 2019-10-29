Zendesk: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The customer-service software maker posted revenue of $210.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zendesk said it expects revenue in the range of $226 million to $228 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $813 million to $815 million.

Zendesk shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $66.46, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

