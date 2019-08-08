Zafgen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 96 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $9.66.

