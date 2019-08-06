Xencor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) _ Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monrovia, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.6 million.

Xencor shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.27, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

