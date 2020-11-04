Workiva: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Workiva Inc. (WK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $88.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Workiva said it expects revenue in the range of $90.2 million to $90.7 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $348 million to $348.5 million.

Workiva shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.41, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK