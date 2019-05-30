With help from a big THE, Marc Jacobs launches eclectic line

FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows fashion designer Marc Jacobs at the Miu Miu ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris. Jacobs has launched THE Marc Jacobs, a new eclectic concept in apparel and accessories at more affordable prices than his namesake collections. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows fashion designer Marc Jacobs at the Miu Miu ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris. Jacobs has launched THE Marc Jacobs, a new ... more Photo: Vianney Le Caer, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Photo: Vianney Le Caer, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close With help from a big THE, Marc Jacobs launches eclectic line 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Jacobs has launched a new eclectic concept in apparel and accessories at more affordable prices than his namesake collections.

The name: THE Marc Jacobs, a catch-all of sorts for brand collaborations, celebrity collaborations, archive pieces reimagined and whatever else the designer may think up.

Jacobs said in a statement Thursday the idea is to offer separates, bags, shoes, jewelry and other accessories that people can put together themselves as a reflection of their own style. His first foray is launching this month online and in Marc Jacobs stores.

Among the collaborations will be T-shirts, bags and other items emblazoned with the logo of New York magazine, and shoes, totes and sweatshirts featuring Peanuts characters. Jacobs also offers reimagined Schott leather motorcycle jackets, in pink, and Stutterheim raincoats.