Wintrust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) _ Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $99.1 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $380 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.7 million.

Wintrust shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.50, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

