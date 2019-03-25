Winnebago: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $21.6 million.

The Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $432.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $425.6 million.

Winnebago shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO