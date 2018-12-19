Winnebago: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.

The Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period.

Winnebago shares have dropped 64 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 66 percent in the last 12 months.

